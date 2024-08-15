Diversified Trust Co Has $1.46 Million Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $142.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
