Diversified Trust Co Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,592,000 after buying an additional 528,243 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,082,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $649,706,000 after buying an additional 316,180 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,818,000 after buying an additional 273,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $352.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $356.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

