Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $97.24 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

