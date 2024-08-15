Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Shares of VMC opened at $242.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

