Diversified Trust Co Makes New $559,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,896 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Barclays by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,750,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6,028.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Barclays by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,533,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 265,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,502.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 1,262,165 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barclays Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCS opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.64%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

