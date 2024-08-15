Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 87.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $4,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.60. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $189.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

