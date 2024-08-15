Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,663. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $205.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average is $181.61. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

