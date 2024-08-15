Diversified Trust Co Purchases 325 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Standex International were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,565,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $12,560,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $167.86 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average is $169.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXI

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.