Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 13,659.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $554.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $506.33 and a 200-day moving average of $523.20. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

