Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Seaboard by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Seaboard by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Seaboard Stock Down 1.2 %

SEB opened at $3,021.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,955.33 and a 52-week high of $3,862.00.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

