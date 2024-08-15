Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,281 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after purchasing an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after purchasing an additional 526,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after purchasing an additional 596,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
