Diversified Trust Co Sells 645 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,993,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,444,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

