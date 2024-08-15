Diversified Trust Co Sells 695 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $65.01 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 122.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

