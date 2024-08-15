Diversified Trust Co Sells 933 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

