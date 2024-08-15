Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after acquiring an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 433,877 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THC opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average of $117.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $4,565,464. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

