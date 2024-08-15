Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

TSE DII.B opened at C$6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$7.69.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.