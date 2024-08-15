Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Dorel Industries Stock Performance
TSE DII.B opened at C$6.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$7.69.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
