Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Trading 8.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 64.10 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.81). 5,727,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 7,226,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.70 ($0.75).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Dowlais Group Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £871.32 million and a P/E ratio of -176.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 83,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £49,515.75 ($63,222.36). In related news, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 83,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £49,515.75 ($63,222.36). Also, insider Celia Baxter purchased 26,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £19,924.50 ($25,439.86). Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

