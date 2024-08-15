DRDGOLD (DRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st.

DRDGOLD Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DRD stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $812.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

