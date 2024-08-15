Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.84%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

