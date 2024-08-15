Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.