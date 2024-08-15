Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. Dropbox has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,811,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,518.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,536 shares of company stock worth $4,672,611. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Dropbox by 548.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

