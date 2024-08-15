Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $191.65 and last traded at $191.65. 68,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 764,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Duolingo Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total value of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $8,092,373. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

