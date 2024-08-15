DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,476 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.