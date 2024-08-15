DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05, Zacks reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

DURECT Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.33 on Thursday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

Get DURECT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DURECT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.