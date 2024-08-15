ECD Automotive Design (ECDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.
ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ECD Automotive Design to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ECD Automotive Design Trading Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ:ECDA opened at $1.03 on Thursday. ECD Automotive Design has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.
ECD Automotive Design Company Profile
ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ECD Automotive Design
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for ECD Automotive Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECD Automotive Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.