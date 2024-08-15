EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Up 10.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. EchoStar traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.06. 1,208,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,839,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EchoStar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 125.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 694.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 183.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

