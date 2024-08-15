Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $88.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Edison International traded as high as $83.64 and last traded at $83.62, with a volume of 163410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.91.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.09.

In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Edison International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

