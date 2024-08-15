EHang (EH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. On average, analysts expect EHang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $12.04 on Thursday. EHang has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $764.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

