Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after buying an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,800,000 after purchasing an additional 110,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $538.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.03. The company has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

