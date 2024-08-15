Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Up 0.2%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 581 ($7.42) and last traded at GBX 576 ($7.35). 7,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 30,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.34).

Elixirr International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of £272.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,694.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 567.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 573.69.

Get Elixirr International alerts:

Elixirr International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Elixirr International’s previous dividend of $5.30. Elixirr International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,705.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Elixirr International

In related news, insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 176,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.21), for a total transaction of £999,999.15 ($1,276,811.99). In related news, insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 176,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.21), for a total transaction of £999,999.15 ($1,276,811.99). Also, insider Graham Edward Busby sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.33), for a total value of £40,765.48 ($52,049.90). 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.