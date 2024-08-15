Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 144,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

