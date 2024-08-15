Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 755,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 40,040 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

ENB stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $39.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

