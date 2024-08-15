Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$54.38 and last traded at C$54.33, with a volume of 1225327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.00.

Specifically, Director Steven Walter Williams purchased 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$999,564.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.40.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.64%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

