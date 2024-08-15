Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $104.00 at Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $86.94 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $94.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,520,000 after acquiring an additional 169,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,156,000 after buying an additional 449,230 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,586,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,666,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

