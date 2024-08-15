Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 786,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,488,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $700.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

