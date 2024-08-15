ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.76 and last traded at C$9.39. 643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.38.

ENEOS Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.42.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

