Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Ricky Sandler Purchases 555,333 Shares

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler purchased 555,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £3,220,931.40 ($4,112,527.32).
Entain Stock Up 4.5 %
ENT opened at GBX 607.80 ($7.76) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 633.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 756.62. Entain Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 498.50 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,278 ($16.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -431.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.
Entain Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is -1,276.60%.
Entain Company Profile
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
