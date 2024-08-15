Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Ricky Sandler Purchases 555,333 Shares

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler purchased 555,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £3,220,931.40 ($4,112,527.32).

Entain Stock Up 4.5 %

ENT opened at GBX 607.80 ($7.76) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 633.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 756.62. Entain Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 498.50 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,278 ($16.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -431.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Entain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is -1,276.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ENT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.90) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.60).

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

