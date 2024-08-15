Envista (NYSE:NVST) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $17.82. Envista shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 215,998 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Envista Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth about $69,534,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Envista by 953.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,581,000 after buying an additional 3,558,031 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 11,202.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after buying an additional 2,861,880 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,412,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,931,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

