Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $290.94

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $290.94 and last traded at $288.77, with a volume of 65343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.13.

Get Equifax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.07 and its 200-day moving average is $251.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,492,928. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 20.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Equifax by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.