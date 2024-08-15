Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Disc Medicine, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Disc Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.40) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.45). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.47) per share.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on IRON. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 76.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 44.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.