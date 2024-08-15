Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gevo, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gevo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gevo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gevo’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $149.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,049,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,037 shares of company stock worth $232,163. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Gevo by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 51,057 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

