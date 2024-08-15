Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.92.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 885,697 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1,034.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 339,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $8,642,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 8,234,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after buying an additional 822,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

