Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TKO Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for TKO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $120.40.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.