Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TKO Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TKO)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOFree Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for TKO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TKO

TKO Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TKO stock opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $120.40.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.