Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marine Products Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marine Products in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marine Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marine Products’ FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

MPX opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $307.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Marine Products by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

