Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Trade Desk, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trade Desk in a report released on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 246.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $2,555,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,838,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,334,000 after acquiring an additional 438,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

