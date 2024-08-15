ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Trading Up 1.2%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.26 and last traded at $64.26. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49.

About ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (AMTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American MLPs whose distribution is generated from midstream energy activities and automatically reinvested at the fund level.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.