ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Trading Up 1.2%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.26 and last traded at $64.26. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49.
About ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN
The ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (AMTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American MLPs whose distribution is generated from midstream energy activities and automatically reinvested at the fund level.
