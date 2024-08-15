EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.43. EverCommerce shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 31,755 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $147,340.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EverCommerce news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $47,762.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,198,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,299 shares of company stock worth $738,573 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

