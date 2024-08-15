Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Ann D. Murtlow Sells 3,301 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Evergy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,557,000 after buying an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,464,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Evergy by 781.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,434 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $89,832,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after buying an additional 1,399,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

