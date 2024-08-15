EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 214,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,187,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Specifically, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EVgo news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $110,189. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on EVgo from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

