Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Dana Aftab Sells 20,883 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $565,093.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,895.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dana Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Exelixis by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exelixis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 349,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

